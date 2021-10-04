H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HEOFF stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.51.

HEOFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.