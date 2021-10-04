H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HEOFF stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.51.

HEOFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

