Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 92,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL remained flat at $$3.65 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

