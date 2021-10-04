Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 36,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 82,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTL shares. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market cap of C$240.98 million and a P/E ratio of 68.40.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 328,450 shares in the company, valued at C$669,320.67.

About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

