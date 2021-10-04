Handshake Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $92.08 million and approximately $387,900.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,253.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.87 or 0.06884491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00342103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $553.51 or 0.01123794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00108835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.33 or 0.00542766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.54 or 0.00421375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00293248 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,543,273 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.