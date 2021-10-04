HAPI (HAPI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.67 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. HAPI has a total market cap of $34.16 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HAPI has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $79.60 or 0.00161611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 451,929 coins and its circulating supply is 429,096 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

