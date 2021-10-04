HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.90

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00107882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00142491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.94 or 0.99583085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.21 or 0.06839272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

