Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRGLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$40.20 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.