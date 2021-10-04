Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $481,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $266,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Shares of HOG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,579. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

