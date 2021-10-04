Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 1,347,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 569,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.