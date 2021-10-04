HashBX Price Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HashBX has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a market capitalization of $310,475.39 and $8.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.62 or 0.08533601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00282962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00113857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

