Hashgard Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $24,718.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.54 or 0.08469786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00272952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00113805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars.

