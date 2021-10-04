Hathor (HTR) Reaches Market Cap of $123.86 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Hathor has a total market cap of $123.86 million and $3.44 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001401 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00140154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.95 or 1.00085654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.06 or 0.06910981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

