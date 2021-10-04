Haven Protocol Price Tops $6.02 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00012218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $88.25 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.49 or 0.06888000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00341882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.50 or 0.01125835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.48 or 0.00532935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00410706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00296330 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,665,396 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

