Havy (HAVY) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Havy has a market capitalization of $24,323.84 and approximately $57.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Havy has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00021004 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001392 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Havy Profile

Havy (CRYPTO:HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havy’s official website is havy.io

Buying and Selling Havy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.