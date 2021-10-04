Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

HYACU stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

