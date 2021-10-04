HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $831.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.
NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.00 on Monday, hitting $560.79. 15,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.
In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
