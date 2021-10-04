HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $831.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.00 on Monday, hitting $560.79. 15,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

