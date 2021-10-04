H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Position Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.78% of H&E Equipment Services worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

HEES opened at $35.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

