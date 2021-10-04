Head-To-Head Analysis: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.32 $219.60 million $1.27 14.11 Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.50 $8.26 million N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. People’s United Financial pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 30.99% 8.53% 1.01% Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21%

Risk and Volatility

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for People’s United Financial and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus target price of $17.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

