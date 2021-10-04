Head to Head Analysis: Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) & Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) and Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and Primoris Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A Primoris Services 3.33% 15.85% 5.71%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Roth CH Acquisition III and Primoris Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 0 0 N/A Primoris Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

Primoris Services has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.35%. Given Primoris Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Primoris Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and Primoris Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Primoris Services $3.49 billion 0.39 $104.97 million $2.24 11.21

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Summary

Primoris Services beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries. The Pipeline segment includes pipeline construction and maintenance, facility work, compressor stations, pump stations, metering facilities, and other pipeline related services for petroleum and petrochemical industries. The Utilities segment involves in the utility line installation and maintenance, gas and electric distribution, streetlight construction, substation work, and fiber optic cable installation. The Transmission segment specializes in electric and gas transmission and distribution, including comprehensive engineering, procurement, maintenance and construction, repair, and restoration of utility infrastructure.

