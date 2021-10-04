Head-To-Head Comparison: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares argenx and Kiromic BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $41.60 million 369.71 -$604.19 million ($13.30) -22.48 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for argenx and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 7 9 0 2.56 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

argenx presently has a consensus price target of $346.77, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given argenx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -63.22% -21.19% -17.92% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Summary

argenx beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

