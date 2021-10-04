Head to Head Review: Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) & CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kallo has a beta of 4.86, indicating that its share price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kallo and CloudCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million N/A N/A CloudCommerce $9.74 million 2.92 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

CloudCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kallo and CloudCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kallo and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kallo N/A N/A -700,599.88% CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89%

Kallo Company Profile

Kallo, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery program. Its products include Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training. The Care Platforms comprised of the care facility platforms such as MobileCare and RuralCare, Dialysis care, and brick and mortar hospitals as well as the emergency medical services care both land and air transportation. The Digital Technology product consists of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), eLearning system, eGovernance solutions as well as tele-health solution that supports the global and regional response centers for real time support of medical emergencies. The Education and Training product involves in clinical including clinical informatics, engineering including bio-medical, information and communications technology, and health administration. The company was founded by John Cecil on December 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

