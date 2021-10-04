Head-To-Head Review: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Astrotech alerts:

This table compares Astrotech and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Astrotech and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 101.93 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astrotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astrotech and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Astrotech.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.