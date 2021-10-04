Head to Head Survey: Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blend Labs and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90 GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 86.46%. GAN has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.15%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than GAN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 17.58 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -35.88

Blend Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Summary

Blend Labs beats GAN on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

