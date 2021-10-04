Head to Head Survey: FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) vs. Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FVCBankcorp and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

FVCBankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.25%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 27.86% 10.18% 1.05% Ohio Valley Banc 23.94% 9.80% 1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 3.90 $15.50 million $1.13 17.65 Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.26 $10.26 million N/A N/A

FVCBankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Summary

FVCBankcorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.