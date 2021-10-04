Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 93,059 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,059 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $37,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $227.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.11. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

