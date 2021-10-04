Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $36.02 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $36,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.