Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $36.44 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,974 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $36,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.