Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $36.75 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,203 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Trane Technologies worth $36,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $174.74 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.