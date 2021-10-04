Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $38.64 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 593,143 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $302.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.87. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.