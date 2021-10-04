Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1,066.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,839 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $28,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

