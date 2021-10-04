Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.74% of JOYY worth $38,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in JOYY by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in JOYY by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JOYY by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

JOYY stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

