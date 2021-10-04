Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 227,750 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,260 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 227,750 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $35,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,188 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.64 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.