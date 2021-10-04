Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

