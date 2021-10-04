HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ opened at $9.91 on Monday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Get HealthCor Catalio Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.