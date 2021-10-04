Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.89 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

