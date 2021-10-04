Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Heat Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 184,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,447. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

