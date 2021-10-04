Hedera Hashgraph Trading Up 14.7% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.75 billion and approximately $282.86 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00137305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.42 or 0.00508571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016022 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041942 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

