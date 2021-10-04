Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.33. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 8,162 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a market cap of $661.99 million, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

