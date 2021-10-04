Helix (HLIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $213,008.19

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $213,008.19 and approximately $31.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020277 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001398 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

