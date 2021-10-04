Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.01% of Henry Schein worth $104,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

