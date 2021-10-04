Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

