Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

