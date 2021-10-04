HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0531 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 112% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $261,082.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.77 or 0.08477486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00274287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00113553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

