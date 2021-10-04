Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $16.06 on Monday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter.

