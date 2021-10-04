Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) & ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Head-To-Head Review

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hill-Rom and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17 ResMed 3 5 4 0 2.08

Hill-Rom presently has a consensus target price of $141.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.62%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $241.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.45%. Given Hill-Rom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than ResMed.

Dividends

Hill-Rom pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hill-Rom pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ResMed pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hill-Rom has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and ResMed has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hill-Rom and ResMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.43 $223.00 million $5.53 27.17 ResMed $3.20 billion 11.76 $474.51 million $5.33 48.43

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Hill-Rom. Hill-Rom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41% ResMed 14.84% 28.03% 16.87%

Summary

ResMed beats Hill-Rom on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

