Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $352.00

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $352.00 and last traded at $348.80, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $743.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.06 and its 200-day moving average is $301.27.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

