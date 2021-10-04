Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $276.61 million and $63.24 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001131 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,551,030 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.