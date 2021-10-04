HoDooi Price Tops $0.0529 on Top Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $746,930.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00139445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,693.60 or 0.99607850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.43 or 0.06890484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

