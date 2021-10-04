HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Raised to $33.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

HFC stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

