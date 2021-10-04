Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Hologic posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

